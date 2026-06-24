Tired of harassment! Public drama as a Boda Boda rider physically assaults an armed police officer and wrestles him to the ground (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A dramatic altercation between a boda boda rider and an armed police officer was captured in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs, reigniting debate about the relationship between law enforcers and civilians.

According to reports, the officer, who was on patrol, approached the rider, leading to a confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical scuffle.

In the video, the rider is seen wrestling the officer to the ground despite the fact that he was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

The rider is heard questioning the officer over the reasons for attempting to arrest him.

Reports circulating online claim that the confrontation began after the officer tried to harass the rider and demand a bribe.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident gathered around the two men, with some appearing to side with the rider during the heated exchange.

The video further shows the officer later attempting to take possession of the motorcycle as the confrontation continued.

Cases of patrol officers harassing boda boda riders and demanding bribes have frequently been reported, especially in estates around Nairobi.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST