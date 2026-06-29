Throwback VIDEO of Professor FRED OGOLA cooking for his estranged wife emerges as they fight over child custody (VIDEO)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A throwback video of Professor Fred Ogola cooking for his wife has resurfaced online as the now-estranged couple remains embroiled in a highly publicized child custody dispute.

In the video, the former Strathmore University lecturer is seen happily showing off a meal he had prepared for his wife, with the couple appearing cheerful and affectionate.

At the time, they looked like a happy couple, and few would have predicted that their relationship would later end in a bitter legal battle.

Professor Ogola and his estranged wife are currently locked in a court case over the custody of their children.

The custody dispute attracted public attention last week after the two caused drama at the Milimani Law Courts, where Professor Ogola refused to let go of the children, prompting a tense standoff.

Watch the throwback video>>> below

Professor FRED OGOLA cooking with his now estranged wife pic.twitter.com/A8FEZUkbBx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST