Aliona Giza!! Video of a drunk man getting knocked out cold after picking a fight with another man outside a club stuns Kenyans - Luckily, he survived (WATCH)







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A video capturing a drunken confrontation outside a nightclub in Nairobi's downtown area has gone viral, leaving netizens both stunned and amused.

In the clip, two men are seen helping an intoxicated friend onto a bench outside the club when another young man approaches them and starts a confrontation.

Moments later, the argument turns physical.

The situation quickly escalates after the aggressive man throws a punch at one of the men.

His opponent responds with a single punch that knocks him out cold, sending him crashing to the ground.

A woman, who has since been identified as the unconscious man's girlfriend, is seen rushing to his side and checking on him as he lies motionless on the pavement.

At first, some online users feared the worst and speculated that the man had died.

However, later updates indicated that he eventually regained consciousness and was later seen riding home on a motorcycle.

The dramatic incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens using it as a reminder of how quickly alcohol-fueled confrontations can turn dangerous.

Others urged people to walk away from unnecessary fights, warning that a single punch can have life-changing consequences. Watch the video>>> below

Hapa mtaani watu wamejaa ngori, na skia tu alo alo... pic.twitter.com/nN061NAJlW — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST