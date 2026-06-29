Are some Kenyans taking their hate for President RUTO too far? See this trending PHOTO?







Monday, June 29, 2026 - A Kenyan netizen has stirred heated debate after sharing a photo of President William Ruto appearing emaciated while seated at a table laden with plates of food.

Each plate was cheekily labeled with terms such as SHA, Housing Levy, NTSA Tax and IMF, a satirical suggestion that the president is “feeding” off these institutions even as he grows thinner.

The Facebook user, identified as The Pretorian, captioned the post: “The more he eats, the more he thins.”

The meme quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

While some netizens applauded the boldness of the satire, praising it as a fearless critique of Ruto’s administration and perceived corruption, others condemned the post as disrespectful to the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST