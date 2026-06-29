Thousands of Kenyans living in U.S facing deportation after Supreme Court gives DONALD TRUMP the green light







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Thousands of Kenyans in the United States are staring at possible deportation after the Supreme Court delivered a major victory to President Donald Trump, stripping protections for immigrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The ruling has rattled foreign nationals who have lived and worked in the U.S for years under TPS, a program designed to shield those fleeing conflict, disaster or instability back home.

Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, reinforced the administration’s position in a CNN interview, declaring migrants must either pursue permanent residency or accept government‑assisted return.

“Either try to fill out the paperwork and be here underneath a permanent status or we’ll help you get back to your country,” Mullin said.

He added that those who choose to leave will receive a plane ticket and about KSh271,000 (USD 2,100) to help resettle.

Mullin argued TPS was never intended to be permanent, pointing to the program’s name as justification.

The Supreme Court’s decision now opens the door for mass deportations, affecting hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including Kenyans who have lived in the U.S for over a decade.

Kenya’s diaspora community, estimated at between 157,000 and 170,000 people, is particularly worried.

Data shows 45 Kenyans currently appear on the Department of Homeland Security’s “Worst of the Worst” list, while 1,282 others remain on the non‑detained docket individuals with final removal orders but not in custody.

These Kenyans remain vulnerable to enforcement action as deportation activity intensifies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST