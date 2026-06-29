President RUTO mocks KALONZO MUSYOKA over claims that June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests were “successful”

Monday, June 29, 2026
- President William Ruto has dismissed remarks by Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo
Musyoka, that the June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests were
successful because Kenyans stayed home and avoided work.
Speaking during the launch of the Ngong Road Flyover on
Monday, June 29th, Ruto laughed off Kalonzo’s assertion, insisting that
the opposition leader had no right to discourage citizens from engaging in
income‑generating activities.
“I heard him saying the protests were successful because
people did not go to work.”
“He has been around for more than 50 years, yet there is no
evidence of the work he has done for Kenyans; now he wants other Kenyans to
miss out on the opportunity to work,” Ruto said.
Ruto urged Kenyans to focus on their daily hustles to drive
the economy forward.
He thanked Nairobi residents for rejecting violence and
prioritizing business during the protests.
“I would like to thank the youths and entrepreneurs from
Nairobi County for rejecting violence and ejecting protests that involve the
destruction of people’s property and business,” he added.
Kalonzo had earlier claimed that Kenyans staged a silent
protest by staying home in solidarity with families of victims of the June 202
protests.
However, the June 25th demonstrations registered
low turnout nationwide, with opposition leaders marking the day by laying
wreaths outside Parliament.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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