President RUTO mocks KALONZO MUSYOKA over claims that June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests were “successful”







Monday, June 29, 2026 - President William Ruto has dismissed remarks by Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, that the June 25th Gen Z anniversary protests were successful because Kenyans stayed home and avoided work.

Speaking during the launch of the Ngong Road Flyover on Monday, June 29th, Ruto laughed off Kalonzo’s assertion, insisting that the opposition leader had no right to discourage citizens from engaging in income‑generating activities.

“I heard him saying the protests were successful because people did not go to work.”

“He has been around for more than 50 years, yet there is no evidence of the work he has done for Kenyans; now he wants other Kenyans to miss out on the opportunity to work,” Ruto said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to focus on their daily hustles to drive the economy forward.

He thanked Nairobi residents for rejecting violence and prioritizing business during the protests.

“I would like to thank the youths and entrepreneurs from Nairobi County for rejecting violence and ejecting protests that involve the destruction of people’s property and business,” he added.

Kalonzo had earlier claimed that Kenyans staged a silent protest by staying home in solidarity with families of victims of the June 202 protests.

However, the June 25th demonstrations registered low turnout nationwide, with opposition leaders marking the day by laying wreaths outside Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST