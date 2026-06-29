She was a homewrecker - Details emerge about the beautiful LADY killed by her husband in Kirinyaga! Alichukua Bwana Ya Wenyewe







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged on social media about the woman who was killed by her husband in Kirinyaga, with a social media user revisiting her past relationship.

According to the social media user, the deceased, identified as Innah, and her husband, Carlos, caused emotional pain to Carlos' ex-wife, popularly known as Mama Elvoh.

The post claims that Carlos left his wife, with whom he had two children, and began a relationship with Innah.

Carlos and Innah openly displayed their love, even in places where Carlos' children were present, something that reportedly deeply hurt his former partner.

The social media user also claimed that Mama Elvoh endured significant emotional distress as a result of the relationship.

Innah was brutally murdered by her husband last the weekend over allegations of infidelity.

The husband later took his own life.



