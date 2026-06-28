From Pulpit to the streets! Former gospel disc jockey, DJ KEZZ, flaunts NYASH in daring dance video and men are salivating (WATCH)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Former gospel entertainer, DJ Kezz, has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a daring dance video showcasing her bold moves.

DJ Kezz, who rose to prominence through her popular gospel mixes, appears to have left that chapter behind and embraced a new, more controversial public image.

In mid-2025, she publicly announced her conversion to Islam and adopted the name Zziah, a decision that generated widespread discussion online.

However, a few months later, she revealed that she had renounced Islam and stepped away from organized religion, choosing instead to focus on secular entertainment and her career as a club DJ.

In her latest social media post, Kezz is seen dancing energetically in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuates her curves, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised her confidence and freedom of expression, others were surprised by the stark contrast to her former gospel persona.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST