LADY reveals embarrassing reason a man ghosted her after a ‘perfect date’ in viral tweet - “I took it as an L and moved on”







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A lady has gone viral after sharing the embarrassing reason a man ghosted her despite what she described as a “very very very perfect date.”

She explained that after dropping her off, the man ignored her messages and never contacted her again.

“I took it as a L and moved on. We still viewed each other’s WhatsApp status o, but that was it,” she wrote.

The truth only came out much later when she posted about rising body odour in town.

The man responded, asking how one could politely tell someone they have an unpleasant smell.

She advised him: “I’ll probably just ask them something like ‘did you change your body cream or get a new one recently? You smell funny, are you sure they’ve not sold you a fake?’…”

His next message hit her hard: “When we went on that date… you smelled funny, are you sure they didn’t sell you a fake?”





The Kenyan DAILY POST