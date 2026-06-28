CARLOS, the man who killed his wife and later took his own life after discovering she was cheating, was obsessed with her love - Look at these PHOTOs







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Past romantic photos of Carlos and his wife have surfaced online as friends and relatives continue to mourn the couple following the tragic murder-suicide in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, Carlos confronted his wife after discovering what he believed was evidence of infidelity on her phone.

It is claimed that he found a romantic message from another man, leading to a heated argument.

The dispute turned violent, with Carlos stabbing his wife multiple times before later dying by suicide.

Photos shared on social media show the couple during happier times, with many users commenting that they appeared deeply in love.

Some described Carlos as someone who seemed intensely devoted to his relationship.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST