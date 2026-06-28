DRAMA in a Nairobi apartment after a LADY found her boyfriend, SIMON, cheating, leading to a physical altercation (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Tenants at a Nairobi apartment were treated to a dramatic scene after two women fought over a man identified as Simon.

The drama reportedly began after Simon's girlfriend returned home unannounced and found him in the company of another woman.

In a video shared online, the two women are seen exchanging insults before the confrontation escalates into a physical fight.

Simon appeared caught in the middle as tensions between the two women intensified.

Curious neighbours watched the incident unfold from their balconies, with some recording the dramatic scene on their phones.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama in an apartment after a woman found his boyfriend Simon cheating. This led to a fight between the two ladies with Simon left in a dilemma of who to choose pic.twitter.com/YRLKEtnvMP — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST