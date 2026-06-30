Kijana Wetu Atagongewa! VIDEO of ESTHER MUSILA and her gym trainer sparks reactions! Her BEN 10 husband, GUARDIAN ANGEL, should be worried (WATCH)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A video of Guardian Angel's 56-year-old wife, Esther Musila, working out with her personal trainer has sparked reactions on social media, with some users commenting on the pair's apparent chemistry.

In the video, the trainer is seen taking Esther through an intense workout session at the gym.

The clip has generated widespread discussion online, with some social media users speculating about the close relationship between female fitness enthusiasts and their personal trainers.

Some even suggested that Guardian Angel should be on the lookout, advising him not to put too much trust in the trainer.

Watch the video>>> below

Esther Musila Ako gym akikunjwa na Guardian Angel anavuna Kitunguu uko kwa Vonza pic.twitter.com/vAeAslxMX2 — IVY (@ivymuthe) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST