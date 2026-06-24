Furious RUTO dares KANU chairman, GIDEON MOI, as he accuses him of blackmail using Standard Newspaper - “Do your worst”

Wednesday, June 24,
2026 - President William Ruto has hit out at KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi,
accusing him of orchestrating propaganda against his administration through The
Standard newspaper.
In a fiery tweet on Wednesday, June 24th, Ruto
dismissed the paper’s coverage as extortion and blackmail.
“Gideon Moi, your Standard media’s five days a week
extortionist propaganda headlines on me and my administration’s transformative
track record will get you nothing and nowhere.”
“Blackmail to yield to your greed? Never. Kenya belongs to
all Kenyans, not you alone.”
“Try eight days a week. Do your worst,” Ruto declared.
The remarks signal a sharp deterioration in relations
between the two leaders, who had publicly reconciled in October 2025 after
years of political rivalry.
At the time, Ruto and Moi held meetings at State House,
Nairobi, and later at Kabarak in Nakuru County, where they met KANU grassroots
leaders.
Moi emphasized unity as the foundation for progress,
stating: “Our country needs unity more than ever.”
“This is the time to look forward and work together for the
common good of all Kenyans.”
Ruto echoed the sentiment then, framing the engagement as
part of a broader push for national cohesion.
“The necessity of national unity demands that all of us rise
above that which divides us so that we work together on the transformation
agenda that is urgent in our country,” he said.
However, Ruto’s latest outburst, point at renewed hostility.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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