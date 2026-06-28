Intoxicated LADY with big NYASH puts up a show with singer OTILE BROWN at Imperial Chambers Lounge - Hawa Wangechukua Tu Room (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - An intoxicated lady left revelers entertained at the newly launched Imperial Chambers Lounge along Kiambu Road after she stepped onto the stage while Otile Brown was performing and put on a lively show.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves, the well-endowed lady confidently danced alongside the popular singer, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The woman appeared very affectionate during the performance, with the pair entertaining revelers through their playful dance moves.

The video>>> has since sparked reactions online, with some social media users joking that the chemistry between the two was so obvious that they "should have just booked a room."

LADY with big NYASH puts up a show with singer OTILE BROWN at Imperial Chambers Lounge pic.twitter.com/lSzegIoqzg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST