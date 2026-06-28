Drama in court as Prof FRED OGOLA refuses to let go his two children in ugly custody battle with ex-wife (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Prof. Fred Ogola is once again making headlines after his bitter custody
dispute with his estranged wife spilled into the public eye.
In a video that has since gone viral, the former Strathmore
University lecturer is seen carrying the couple's two children while making his
way out of a court building as their mother desperately tries to stop him.
The dramatic scenes have sparked widespread debate on social
media.
Prof. Ogola first came into the spotlight following the
death of his first wife, Rebecca "Becky" Mwachongo, in 2018 under
circumstances that attracted significant public attention.
He was initially accused of assaulting her to death, but four independent post-mortem examinations concluded that she died of cardiac arrest, clearing him of the allegations.
He later married his late wife's cousin, Herima, saying the
marriage helped heal and reunite the two families after the tragedy.
However, despite being blessed with two children, the
marriage eventually broke down.
The couple has since separated and is now locked in a bitter
legal battle over the custody of their children, with the latest court incident
thrusting their dispute back into the public spotlight.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The story of Prof. Fred Ogola is a reminder that a man's choice of partner can profoundly affect his life, reputation, and peace of mind.— 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇. 𝐎. 𝐍𝐄𝐊𝐎 (@ouma_neko) June 28, 2026
Men must be careful when choosing their partners. Beauty fades, excitement fades, but character remains.
Marry a woman who brings peace,… pic.twitter.com/7dsVQMwL3n
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