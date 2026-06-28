Drama in court as Prof FRED OGOLA refuses to let go his two children in ugly custody battle with ex-wife (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Prof. Fred Ogola is once again making headlines after his bitter custody dispute with his estranged wife spilled into the public eye.

In a video that has since gone viral, the former Strathmore University lecturer is seen carrying the couple's two children while making his way out of a court building as their mother desperately tries to stop him.

The dramatic scenes have sparked widespread debate on social media.

Prof. Ogola first came into the spotlight following the death of his first wife, Rebecca "Becky" Mwachongo, in 2018 under circumstances that attracted significant public attention.

He was initially accused of assaulting her to death, but four independent post-mortem examinations concluded that she died of cardiac arrest, clearing him of the allegations.





He later married his late wife's cousin, Herima, saying the marriage helped heal and reunite the two families after the tragedy.

However, despite being blessed with two children, the marriage eventually broke down.

The couple has since separated and is now locked in a bitter legal battle over the custody of their children, with the latest court incident thrusting their dispute back into the public spotlight.

Watch the video>>> below

The story of Prof. Fred Ogola is a reminder that a man's choice of partner can profoundly affect his life, reputation, and peace of mind.



Men must be careful when choosing their partners. Beauty fades, excitement fades, but character remains.



Marry a woman who brings peace,… pic.twitter.com/7dsVQMwL3n — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇. 𝐎. 𝐍𝐄𝐊𝐎 (@ouma_neko) June 28, 2026