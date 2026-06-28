‘Dead man walking’ - Kenyans reacts as a daring young man from Juja flaunts gun on Instagram (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A young man from Juja has sparked widespread concern on social media after posting a video of himself brandishing what appears to be a firearm on Instagram Reels.

In the viral clip, the man is seen posing confidently with the gun and even loading it, seemingly to demonstrate that it is a real weapon and not a toy.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions, with many netizens calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Some social media users have also alleged that the young man is linked to a notorious gang said to be terrorizing residents in Juja and its surrounding areas.

Watch the video>>> below

local man from Juja going by the name Elshadai Wondinu flaunts a gun on Instagram Reels!!!

RIP to him in advance😅😅 pic.twitter.com/02BlTyPeYq — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST