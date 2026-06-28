‘Dead man walking’ - Kenyans reacts as a daring young man from Juja flaunts gun on Instagram (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A young man from Juja has sparked widespread concern on social media after posting a video of himself brandishing what appears to be a firearm on Instagram Reels.
In the viral clip, the man is seen posing confidently with
the gun and even loading it, seemingly to demonstrate that it is a real weapon
and not a toy.
The video has triggered a wave of reactions, with many
netizens calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to
investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
Some social media users have also alleged that the young man
is linked to a notorious gang said to be terrorizing residents in Juja and its
surrounding areas.
Watch the video>>> below
local man from Juja going by the name Elshadai Wondinu flaunts a gun on Instagram Reels!!!— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 27, 2026
RIP to him in advance😅😅 pic.twitter.com/02BlTyPeYq
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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