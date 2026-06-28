Viral Nairobi ‘birdman’ tells off MOSIRIA over call to return the wild birds to Nairobi National Park - “I am a scavenger myself”

Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Rodgers Oloo Magudha, better known as the Nairobi Birdman, has hit out at Nairobi
County Chief Officer for Customer Engagement, Geoffrey Mosiria, after he urged
him to surrender the wild birds he lives with to Nairobi National Park.
The exchange comes just a day after Mosiria raised concerns
over Birdman’s close bond with the wild birds, following viral clips of him
sharing meals with them inside his house.
A doctor had warned of possible health risks, prompting
Mosiria to advise Birdman to hand over the birds.
However, in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, June 28th,
Birdman accused Mosiria of chasing clout and ignoring him during his hardest
years.
“Mosiria, I remember you were the CEC for Environment in
Nairobi County.”
“I remember those days when I was living on the streets in
Nairobi.”
“I looked for your number, texted you and even called you,
but you never bothered to respond,” he said.
He recalled recording a video outside City Hall appealing
for mentorship, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
“I was asking you to help me and you did not bother. I even
did a video from City Hall asking you to come and groom me, but you snubbed
that,” he claimed.
He insisted that living with birds is part of his identity
and dismisses health risk fears.
“I am a scavenger myself. I have been eating and living with
birds, not only from these plates you see but also from the streets and dump
sites,” he explained.
Adding: “I have slept outside with these birds many times,
and we have been rained on, and I have never been sick.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments