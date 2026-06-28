Viral Nairobi ‘birdman’ tells off MOSIRIA over call to return the wild birds to Nairobi National Park - “I am a scavenger myself”







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Rodgers Oloo Magudha, better known as the Nairobi Birdman, has hit out at Nairobi County Chief Officer for Customer Engagement, Geoffrey Mosiria, after he urged him to surrender the wild birds he lives with to Nairobi National Park.

The exchange comes just a day after Mosiria raised concerns over Birdman’s close bond with the wild birds, following viral clips of him sharing meals with them inside his house.

A doctor had warned of possible health risks, prompting Mosiria to advise Birdman to hand over the birds.

However, in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, June 28th, Birdman accused Mosiria of chasing clout and ignoring him during his hardest years.

“Mosiria, I remember you were the CEC for Environment in Nairobi County.”

“I remember those days when I was living on the streets in Nairobi.”

“I looked for your number, texted you and even called you, but you never bothered to respond,” he said.

He recalled recording a video outside City Hall appealing for mentorship, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“I was asking you to help me and you did not bother. I even did a video from City Hall asking you to come and groom me, but you snubbed that,” he claimed.

He insisted that living with birds is part of his identity and dismisses health risk fears.

“I am a scavenger myself. I have been eating and living with birds, not only from these plates you see but also from the streets and dump sites,” he explained.

Adding: “I have slept outside with these birds many times, and we have been rained on, and I have never been sick.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST