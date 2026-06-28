DRAMA at Milimani Law Courts as Professor FRED OGOLLA refuses to let go of his children during a bitter child custody dispute with his estranged wife (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - Professor Fred Ogola's personal life has once again come under the spotlight following a dramatic child-custody dispute at the Milimani Law Courts involving his estranged wife.

The dispute unfolded outside the court as both parties battled over custody of their children, with emotions running high.

In the video, Ogola is seen refusing to let go of his children.

It is reported that the court granted his estranged wife custody of their kids, but Ogola forcibly took them away.

Prof. Ogola has previously been in the public eye following the death of his first wife, Rebecca "Becky" Mwachongo, in 2018.





He was accused in connection with her death but was later cleared after four independent autopsies ruled out any wrongdoing on his part.

He subsequently married his late wife's cousin, Herima, explaining that the marriage helped bring healing and reunite the two families.

Reports indicate that the marriage has since broken down, with the two now engaged in a legal battle over custody of their children.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Prof. Fred Ogola's personal life has once again come into the spotlight.



After losing his first wife, Rebecca "Becky" Mwachongo, in 2018, he was falsely accused of her death but was cleared by four independent autopsies.



He later married his late wife's cousin, Herima, saying… pic.twitter.com/IBcMBG6eZJ — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST