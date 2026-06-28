Suspected criminal from Juja flaunts a gun on Instagram as netizens call on DCI officers to track him down (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A young man identified on social media as Elshadai Wondinu, who is reportedly from Juja, has sparked reactions online after sharing a video flaunting a gun on Instagram Reels.

In the video, the suspected criminal is seen whipping out the gun and cocking it while openly bragging online.

The video has attracted widespread attention, with some social media users calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to track him down.

Others pointed to the recent rise in reported armed robberies in Juja, arguing that the video>>> should be taken seriously.

local man from Juja going by the name Elshadai Wondinu flaunts a gun on Instagram Reels!!!

RIP to him in advance😅😅 pic.twitter.com/02BlTyPeYq — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST