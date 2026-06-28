VIDEO captures a Gen-Z man taunting police officers and hurling insults at them during Kiamaiko demos before he was abducted - He is nowhere to be seen

Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has gone missing
after he was abducted by suspected plain-clothes officers during the chaotic
protests in Kiamaiko.
The demonstrations were held following the reported
disappearance of a well-known businessman from the area, who was allegedly
abducted by police officers.
In a video circulating online, the young man, who was among
the protesters, is seen taunting police officers and hurling insults at them as
tensions escalated during the demonstrations.
According to reports, he was later abducted and has not been
seen since.
Below is a video>>> of the victim moments before he
was abducted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
This is the man who was abducted by the police and is yet to be found pic.twitter.com/FxqRfz6o8z— The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) June 28, 2026
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