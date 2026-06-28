VIDEO captures a Gen-Z man taunting police officers and hurling insults at them during Kiamaiko demos before he was abducted - He is nowhere to be seen







Sunday, June 28, 2026 - A Gen-Z man has gone missing after he was abducted by suspected plain-clothes officers during the chaotic protests in Kiamaiko.

The demonstrations were held following the reported disappearance of a well-known businessman from the area, who was allegedly abducted by police officers.

In a video circulating online, the young man, who was among the protesters, is seen taunting police officers and hurling insults at them as tensions escalated during the demonstrations.

According to reports, he was later abducted and has not been seen since.

Below is a video>>> of the victim moments before he was abducted.

This is the man who was abducted by the police and is yet to be found pic.twitter.com/FxqRfz6o8z — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) June 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST