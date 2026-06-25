Cry for justice as a 17-year-old girl is attacked by her husband in Narok South (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Residents and human rights advocates are calling for justice following a brutal attack on a 17-year-old girl from Sagamian Ward in Narok South.

The victim, identified as Sharon, is currently receiving treatment in hospital after she was attacked by her husband in a shocking act of violence that left her with life-changing injuries.

According to reports shared on social media, Sharon's hand was chopped off during the attack, and she also lost two teeth.

The teenager is said to be fighting for her life as doctors work to stabilize her condition.

The incident has sparked outrage among members of the public, with many expressing sympathy for the young girl and demanding swift action against the perpetrator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST