He is not my BEN 10 - Prominent businesswoman GRACE MUTHAMA denies having a romantic affair with youthful PAUL CHEGE after her husband, Pastor DISHON MIRUGI, accused them of having an affair







Monday, June 29, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after prominent businesswoman, Grace Wangare Muthama, hit back at her estranged husband, Pastor Dishon Mirugi, following allegations that she was involved in a romantic relationship with youthful content creator, Paul Chege.

Taking to her Facebook page, Grace dismissed the claims, saying she had remained silent since the couple parted ways in March and had chosen to move on with her life.

"I kept quiet since we parted ways in March. I became the bigger person and went on with my life, and here you are accusing me of having an affair with such a young mind. Paul Chege Consultancy TV, have some decency," she wrote.

Grace insisted that she was a woman of class and accused her estranged husband of trying to tarnish her reputation.

"I'm a gal of class and manners," she added.

She further described the allegations as cyberbullying and suggested they amounted to cybercrime.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST