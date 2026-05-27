Wealthy KIKUYU man claims his life is in danger - Accuses his second wife, son and younger sister of plotting to disinherit him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A wealthy Kikuyu businessman in a polygamous marriage has publicly claimed that his life is in danger, accusing his second wife, son and younger sister of plotting to harm him.
Speaking in an emotional video circulating online, the
distressed man claimed that there have been several attempts on his life,
leaving him living in fear.
He further alleged that the trio had conspired to fake title
deeds and disinherit him while he was still alive.
“If anything happens to me, they should be held
responsible,” the man said in the video.
According to him, the conflict within the family is linked
to disagreements surrounding his relationship with his third wife.
He accused his second wife of being jealous because of the
love and attention he gives to his third wife, claiming that she has always
opposed the relationship.
Watch the video>>> of him narrating his woes
John Thuo spoke today like a man carrying pain too heavy for one heart to hold. A broken man. A frightened man. A man who feels danger circling around his life.— 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) May 26, 2026
With tears and deep fear in his voice, he declared that if anything happens to him, Kenyans should know the people he… pic.twitter.com/q2sTHqjz18
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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