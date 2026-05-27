Wealthy KIKUYU man claims his life is in danger - Accuses his second wife, son and younger sister of plotting to disinherit him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A wealthy Kikuyu businessman in a polygamous marriage has publicly claimed that his life is in danger, accusing his second wife, son and younger sister of plotting to harm him.

Speaking in an emotional video circulating online, the distressed man claimed that there have been several attempts on his life, leaving him living in fear.

He further alleged that the trio had conspired to fake title deeds and disinherit him while he was still alive.

“If anything happens to me, they should be held responsible,” the man said in the video.

According to him, the conflict within the family is linked to disagreements surrounding his relationship with his third wife.

He accused his second wife of being jealous because of the love and attention he gives to his third wife, claiming that she has always opposed the relationship.

Watch the video>>> of him narrating his woes

John Thuo spoke today like a man carrying pain too heavy for one heart to hold. A broken man. A frightened man. A man who feels danger circling around his life.



With tears and deep fear in his voice, he declared that if anything happens to him, Kenyans should know the people he… pic.twitter.com/q2sTHqjz18 — 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇 (@ouma_neko) May 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST