Used and Dumped! A Kenyan LADY narrates how her boyfriend exploited her financially! She was admitted in ICU after wiping out her savings







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Mercy, a young Kenyan woman who once worked in Qatar, has shared a heartbreaking story about how she was conned by someone she deeply trusted and loved.

According to Mercy, she first loaned her boyfriend Ksh 179,000.

Later, he reportedly asked for an additional Ksh 15,000, claiming that he wanted to buy a cow and promising that he would repay the full Ksh 200,000 at once.

Sadly, the promise never materialized.

Mercy says the incident happened about a year ago while she was still working abroad.

Despite making several attempts to recover her money, the boyfriend refused to pay her back.

The betrayal and financial loss reportedly took a heavy emotional toll on her, leaving her stressed and depressed.

According to her narration, the situation became so overwhelming that she ended up in the ICU due to the emotional distress she was experiencing.

She also claimed that her ex-boyfriend is a serial womanizer and is fond of taking advantages of ladies.

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The victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST