Unakulana Na Bwana Yangu! Woman accuses her blood sister, LYDIA NYABOKE, of having an affair with her husband and parades her PHOTOs on social media

Thursday, May 21,
2026 - A woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse her blood
sister, identified as Lydia
Nyaboke, of having an affair with her husband.
In a series of emotional posts, the woman accused her sister
of repeatedly wrecking marriages and claimed that the alleged affair had deeply
betrayed their family bond.
She expressed pain and anger, saying she had previously
forgiven her sister over past conflicts but could no longer tolerate the latest
betrayal.
The distraught woman went on to curse and condemn her
sister, alleging that she has been receiving money from her husband while he
neglects his own family.
To support her claims, she shared screenshots of M-Pesa
transactions showing money reportedly sent by her husband to her sister, saying
the betrayal was too painful to handle.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments