Unakulana Na Bwana Yangu! Woman accuses her blood sister, LYDIA NYABOKE, of having an affair with her husband and parades her PHOTOs on social media







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse her blood sister, identified as Lydia Nyaboke, of having an affair with her husband.

In a series of emotional posts, the woman accused her sister of repeatedly wrecking marriages and claimed that the alleged affair had deeply betrayed their family bond.

She expressed pain and anger, saying she had previously forgiven her sister over past conflicts but could no longer tolerate the latest betrayal.

The distraught woman went on to curse and condemn her sister, alleging that she has been receiving money from her husband while he neglects his own family.

To support her claims, she shared screenshots of M-Pesa transactions showing money reportedly sent by her husband to her sister, saying the betrayal was too painful to handle.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST