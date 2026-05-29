“Tulifanya Tabia Mbaya Kwa Bus” - LADY claims she got pregnant after having “MECHI” with a man inside a bus, Parades his PHOTO and says he is a deadbeat dad







Friday, May 29, 2026 - A lady has sparked an online buzz after revealing that she got pregnant after having “mechi” with a man during a long journey to Ugenya.

According to her post, the incident happened while she was travelling at night and happened to sit at the back seat of a bus next to a man she later discovered was already her Facebook friend.

The lady claimed that the two started chatting during the journey before the man began making advances at her as another elderly passenger, who was seated nearby, watched silently.

She further alleged that later in the night, after the elderly passenger fell asleep, the two had “mechi” inside the bus.

The woman now claims the encounter resulted in pregnancy, but when she informed the man about it, he blocked her and cut off communication.

In her post, she also jokingly blamed the elderly passenger for not staying awake, saying things would have turned out differently had she remained alert.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST