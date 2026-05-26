SHOCK! See what this shameless KIKUYU man, ALFRED MUTAHI, did and bribed police to cover it up - Kuna Watu Wanyama Hii Dunia (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A social media user and activist has raised concerns over an alleged cover-up involving a man identified as Alfred Mutahi, who is accused of doing the unthinkable to a child.

Reports indicate that medical reports and statements made by the child form part of the evidence being referenced by activists demanding justice in the matter.

The activist pursuing the case has accused some police officers, including the OCS, of attempting to interfere with investigations.

Read this Facebook post by the activist, who is demanding justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST