Netizen makes shocking allegations over LARRY MADOWO and EDITH KIMANI’s ‘relationship’ - “Ni wa ile mrengo ingine ‘(LOOK)







Monday, May 04, 2026 - CNN international correspondent, Larry Madowo’s love life has often been a subject of scrutiny.

While the 38-year old is being linked to fellow Kenyan journalist, Edith Kimani, of Deutsche Welle, a netizen has alleged that their relationship is cover for their true lifestyle.

After Edith shared cute photos with Larry looking like a match made in heaven, a netizen claimed that such loved up photos are meant to throw their fans off the scent.

To add credence to the rumors, Edith was once linked to a romantic relationship with Kenyan singer, Fena Gitu.

However, as with many public figures, much of the discussion surrounding their personal lives is based on speculation until they set the record straight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST