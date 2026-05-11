Mtu Ya Ile Mrengo - Man leaves heads turning with his dance moves at a social event (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A young man believed to be part of the LGBTQ community has sparked reactions online after showcasing energetic dance moves during a social event.

In the viral video circulating on social media, the man is seen confidently taking over the dance floor as revelers cheer him on.

Dressed stylishly and full of energy, he entertained fellow revelers with dramatic waist movements and well-coordinated steps that left many staring in amusement.

Watch the video>>> below

See this diva twerking like rent is due tomorrow.The confidence is unmatched pic.twitter.com/CYAveC6jS3 — Jalira (@jalirabagi) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST