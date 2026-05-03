MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s marriage on the rocks as his wife goes berserk over his affair with AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks, with claims emerging that his wife reacted strongly after discovering that he had a romantic affair with social media personality, Cebbie Koks.

According to reports, Atandi is said to have repossessed a car he had bought for Cebbie after the matter came to light, as his wife reportedly confronted him over the relationship and threatened him with unspecified consequences.

With the 2027 election fast approaching, the MP is believed to be keen on avoiding negative publicity.

The vehicle is said to be parked within the MP’s compound in a secluded area, with reports indicating that his wife has suggested it may have to be eventually sold.

Sources further claim that Atandi’s wife had insisted that no family member is expected to use the car, describing it as a “companion of infidelity”.

Atandi and Cebbie became close following the collapse of her widely publicized marriage to lawyer Steve Ogolla.

Cebbie, Akothee's younger sister, is known for her insatiable appetite for wealthy and influential men.





The Kenyan DAILY POST