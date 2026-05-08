Men, be faithful to your wives! See leaked messages of the late D.Light Africa CEO, NICK IMUDIA, being blackmailed by his side chick, DIANA KAVETSA, before he took his own life







Friday, May 8, 2026 - Former D.Light Africa CEO, Nick Imudia, faced immense pressure from his side chick, Diana Kavetsa, before he took his own life.

According to WhatsApp messages retrieved from his phone, Diana confronted him several times, threatening to expose their affair to his wife and the Board of Directors.

She even threatened to frame false accusations against him at the workplace and vowed to have him fired.

In the messages, Imudia tells her that he was not afraid of losing his job, but losing his family would be a nightmare for him.

“The only thing I am protecting is my family. Since I already betrayed them, my job is of no relevance,” Imudia says in part.

The two arranged for a meeting to iron out their differences weeks before Imudia took his own life by jumping off a building in Nigeria.

See the leaked messages>>> aired by NTV.

Beyond the obvious warnings about "eating where you work," Nick Imudia’s death highlights a deeper issue: the paralysis of fear.



When facing a potential scandal or exposé, remember that the worst-case scenario in your head is rarely the reality. If you are exposed, the people… pic.twitter.com/L8RvHhP1vx — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST