Meet MILLY, the woman caught by her KALENJIN husband with her MPANGO WA KANDO in a viral video as more details emerge! Fear women







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Kapsabet’s Namgoi area after a man, identified as Meshak, returned home unexpectedly from abroad and found another man inside his house with his wife, Milly.

Reports indicate that the couple got married last year before Meshak left the country for a two-year work contract overseas to support his family.

While abroad, he is said to have received reports from neighbors claiming that different men had frequently been visiting his home.

Sources further claim that he later returned quietly to verify the claims for himself, leading to a confrontation upon his arrival.

A video shared widely on social media shows Meshack confronting his wife’s mpango wa kando and beating him up for wrecking his marriage.

His cheating wife fled the scene and switched off her phone.

Watch the trending video>>> below

A man reportedly returned home only to find another man inside his house with his wife.

People are no longer afraid of destroying families, marriages, or peace.

At this point, loyalty feels like a rare commodity. pic.twitter.com/18OtNugWY8 — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) May 12, 2026