Meet MILLY, the woman caught by her KALENJIN husband with her MPANGO WA KANDO in a viral video as more details emerge! Fear women

Wednesday, May 13,
2026 - Drama unfolded in Kapsabet’s Namgoi area after a man, identified as
Meshak, returned home unexpectedly from abroad and found another man inside his
house with his wife, Milly.
Reports
indicate that the couple got married last year before Meshak left the country
for a two-year work contract overseas to support his family.
While
abroad, he is said to have received reports from neighbors claiming that
different men had frequently been visiting his home.
Sources
further claim that he later returned quietly to verify the claims for himself,
leading to a confrontation upon his arrival.
A
video shared widely on social media shows Meshack confronting his wife’s mpango
wa kando and beating him up for wrecking his marriage.
His cheating wife fled the scene and switched off her phone.
Watch the trending video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A man reportedly returned home only to find another man inside his house with his wife.— Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) May 12, 2026
People are no longer afraid of destroying families, marriages, or peace.
At this point, loyalty feels like a rare commodity. pic.twitter.com/18OtNugWY8
0 Comments