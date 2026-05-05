KUGONGEWA NI UCHUNGU! Drama as a man storms a lodging with a panga where his WIFE had eloped with another man (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man stormed a lodging where his wife had reportedly eloped with another man.

According to an eyewitness who shared the video on social media, the enraged man tucked a panga inside his clothing and stormed the facility breathing fire, attracting a crowd as the situation quickly escalated.

In the video, members of the public are seen restraining the man as he brandishes the panga, preventing the situation from turning tragic.

His cheating wife can also be seen trying to calm him down as the drama unfolds, even as tension remains high at the scene.





Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST