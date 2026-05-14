Don’t fall for that hour-glass figure - See how LADIES are using hip-pads to accentuate their curves and lure unsuspecting men (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A viral video of a lady demonstrating how hip pads can enhance curves and create an hourglass figure has left netizens stunned.

In the clip, the woman shows how the pads can be worn discreetly beneath a figure-hugging dress without being easily noticed.

She then flaunts the dramatic transformation achieved while wearing the hip pads and explains that they come in different sizes depending on one’s preference.

The video has sparked reactions online, with many men joking that it is becoming increasingly difficult to tell whether a woman’s curves are natural or enhanced with fashion accessories like hip pads.

Watch the video>>> below

Men say they’re visual beings, but women understand the assignment. By the time you invest in the dinners, drinks, and social validation, you realize you bought an illusion. Now you’re stuck playing a role while your friends envy you for bagging a hot chic... pic.twitter.com/2ud3uuF0di — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST