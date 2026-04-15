Young LADY stuns netizens after flaunting her MUBABA who is old enough to be her grandpa - They even have a child together (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A young woman has left netizens talking after flaunting her mubaba, a man old enough to be her grandfather.

Despite their striking age difference, the couple has been openly sharing loved‑up moments on social media, sparking admiration and disbelief in equal measure.

Recently, the pair welcomed a child, documenting their pregnancy journey with adorable maternity shoots that quickly went viral.

Their openness and confidence in celebrating their relationship have stirred mixed reactions online.

Some netizens lauded the couple, calling their bond a true reflection of the beauty of love that transcends age.

Others, however, remained skeptical, speculating that the older man - often referred to as a “Mubaba” - must be wealthy, and that the young woman is only after his money.

“Ladies have taken this fight against poverty too seriously.” one cheeky netizen quipped.

Whether viewed as genuine love or a transactional relationship, the couple’s story has captured attention across social platforms, highlighting the ongoing conversations around cross generational relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST