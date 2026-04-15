AIBU!! Kenyan LADY left stranded at Kijani Beach Hotel after her Mzungu boyfriend abandoned her, failed to pay the bill and blocked her (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A Kenyan lady identified only as Faith was left stranded at the upscale Kijani Beach Hotel after her British boyfriend, known as Steve, allegedly blocked her, called her a “lunatic,” and refused to settle the bill as promised.

In a video circulating on social media, Faith is seen pleading with hotel staff while trying to reach the Mzungu.

To her shock, Steve flatly denied knowing her, sarcastically asking which “Faith” she was, even while admitting he had blocked her.

He then went on to call her a “lunatic,” leaving the young woman visibly stunned.

The incident has sparked heated reactions online.

Many netizens accused foreigners like Steve of exploiting Kenyan women, luring them with promises of luxury before abandoning them in humiliating situations.

Others, however, argued that the episode should serve as a wake‑up call, urging Kenyan women to avoid throwing themselves at “Wazungus” and instead focus on building financial independence.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan LADY left stranded at Kijani Beach Hotel after her Mzungu boyfriend abandoned her, failed to pay the bill and blocked her pic.twitter.com/ulKXhsD7rG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST