This KIKUYU LADY wore a fake turban and joined Akorino faithful at State House - Confesses she was just after cash handouts (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has stirred online reactions after confessing that she disguised herself to attend a State House event hosted for members of the Akorino community.

In a viral post, the lady claimed that she wore a turban associated with the Akorino faith to blend in with invited guests during the Sunday function.

She shared a photo taken within State House premises and suggested that her main motivation for attending was to access food and cash handouts.

According to reports, the attendees at the event received Ksh 3, 000 each, lower than an expected Ksh 10,000.

See her viral post below

The Kenyan DAILY POST