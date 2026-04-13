This KIKUYU LADY wore a fake turban and joined Akorino faithful at State House - Confesses she was just after cash handouts (PHOTOs)

Monday, April 13,
2026 - A Kikuyu lady has stirred online reactions after confessing that she
disguised herself to attend a State House event hosted for members of the
Akorino community.
In a viral post, the lady claimed that she wore a turban
associated with the Akorino faith to blend in with invited guests during the
Sunday function.
She shared a photo taken within State House premises and
suggested that her main motivation for attending was to access food and cash
handouts.
According to reports, the attendees at the event received
Ksh 3, 000 each, lower than an expected Ksh 10,000.
See her viral post below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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