My Dress My Choice!! Kipkelion West MP HILLARY NYIGANET’s outfit at a public function sparks reactions - Look at that slit (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - Kipkelion West Member of Parliament, Hillary Nyiganet’s wife has sparked mixed reactions online after attending a public function in an outfit that drew attention.

In photos circulating online, she is seen addressing a gathering while wearing a dress that featured a bold side slit, an outfit that quickly became the subject of discussion on social media.

A section of social media users felt the outfit was not appropriate for a formal public event.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST