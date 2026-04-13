My Dress My Choice!! Kipkelion West MP HILLARY NYIGANET’s outfit at a public function sparks reactions - Look at that slit (PHOTOs)

Monday, April 13,
2026 - Kipkelion West Member of Parliament, Hillary Nyiganet’s wife has
sparked mixed reactions online after attending a public function in an outfit
that drew attention.
In photos circulating online, she is seen addressing a
gathering while wearing a dress that featured a bold side slit, an outfit that
quickly became the subject of discussion on social media.
A section of social media users felt the outfit was not
appropriate for a formal public event.
See photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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