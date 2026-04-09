This beautiful LADY giving a man a massage at a barbershop has sparked buzz online - No wonder some men visit the barber shop after every three days! (WATCH)

Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A viral video of a man receiving a massage from a beautiful lady inside a barbershop has set social media abuzz.
In the clip, the man is seen reclining with his eyes closed
as the lady works on him, leaving viewers both amused and envious.
The footage has triggered wild reactions online, with some
women admitting they felt jealous, joking that this is why they prefer cutting
their men’s hair at home.
Men, on the other hand, flooded the comments asking for the
location of the barbershop, with several cheekily claiming that this is the
reason some guys show up for a trim every three days, not for the haircut, but
for the “extra services.”
Watch the video>>> below
But Saloon ladies why would you massage our boyfriends like this?😳🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/LwT05hEPxl— Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) April 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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