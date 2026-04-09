This beautiful LADY giving a man a massage at a barbershop has sparked buzz online - No wonder some men visit the barber shop after every three days! (WATCH)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - A viral video of a man receiving a massage from a beautiful lady inside a barbershop has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the man is seen reclining with his eyes closed as the lady works on him, leaving viewers both amused and envious.

The footage has triggered wild reactions online, with some women admitting they felt jealous, joking that this is why they prefer cutting their men’s hair at home.

Men, on the other hand, flooded the comments asking for the location of the barbershop, with several cheekily claiming that this is the reason some guys show up for a trim every three days, not for the haircut, but for the “extra services.”

Watch the video>>> below

But Saloon ladies why would you massage our boyfriends like this?😳🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LwT05hEPxl — Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) April 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST