PHOTO! Grief as Thika Road’s Blue Springs Hotel beautiful massage LADY takes herself to ‘SAYUNI’ amid rising mental health concerns







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - A cloud of grief hangs over friends, family and clients following the tragic death of a woman who worked as a massage therapist at the popular Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road.

The deceased, identified as Flo, reportedly took her own life, leaving many in shock and struggling to come to terms with her sudden passing.

Flo, who offered massage services at the facility, was described by clients as friendly and professional.

One of her clients took to social media to mourn her untimely death, revealing that they had interacted just last week.

In the emotional post, the client expressed disbelief, noting that Flo showed no visible signs of distress during their recent encounter, making the news even more difficult to comprehend.

Her death comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in mental health-related cases, prompting renewed calls for awareness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST