Fresh twist in the case where a woman found a SIDE CHICK in her matrimonial home in Rongai as a close friend spills the beans - The ‘side chick’ is innocent! Goat Wives Ni Kisirani Sana (LOOK)





Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged after a woman stormed her matrimonial home in Rongai and found her husband’s alleged side chick, leading to a heated confrontation.

According to a source familiar with the estranged couple, the story being widely circulated may be missing key details that paint a very different picture of what transpired behind closed doors.

The insider claims that the man at the center of the controversy has been married to his wife for close to five years.

For the first two years, their marriage reportedly ran smoothly.

However, things took a turn after the birth of their second child in 2023.

The relationship between the couple deteriorated significantly, with the wife becoming distant, and the two eventually sleeping in separate rooms despite living under the same roof.

The situation persisted for nearly two years, with no signs of reconciliation.

At some point, the wife left the matrimonial home and returned to her parents’ place, leaving the man behind with their children.

It was during this period, the source claims, that the man decided to move on and start seeing another woman.

The woman now being labeled a “side chick” stepped in and played a supportive role, even helping to take care of the children while their mother was away.

The drama reportedly escalated when the wife returned home unexpectedly and found the new woman already settled in.

According to reports, the couple had formalized their union through a wedding in 2020, but their relationship has since broken down, with divorce proceedings currently ongoing.

The insider insists that the woman at the center of the backlash, who is being labelled as a side chick, may not be as guilty as portrayed, suggesting that she entered into a relationship with the man at a time when the marriage had already collapsed.

Watch the video>>> if you missed it.

MILKA SATO vs Side Chick MWENDE pic.twitter.com/WrCvROwilU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST