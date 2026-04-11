SHAME! See what this elderly man was captured on camera watching on his phone in a banking hall (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A video shared online shows an elderly man in a banking hall watching some ‘private video clips’ on his phone and behaving inappropriately.

The man was waiting to be served and was carefully trying to hide the phone, unaware that someone was recording him.

An X user shared the video and captioned,

‘This is someone’s father, yet he is still engaging in such behavior in a public place. Is it acceptable to view such material in a public setting like a banking hall, or is there no justification for such behavior?’

Watch the video through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST