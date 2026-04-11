Amateur boxer MBAVU THE DESTROYER enjoys newfound fame with Slay Queens at Wave XO Club in Nakuru - VIDEO sets tongues wagging







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Upcoming boxer Mbavu The Destroyer headlined an event at Wave XO Club in Nakuru, where he was captured on camera having fun with Slay Queens on the dancefloor.

The ladies flocked around him, seemingly drawn by his newfound fame, and he didn’t waste the opportunity.

He was filmed unleashing some energetic dance moves as revelers cheered them on, creating a lively atmosphere at the popular entertainment spot.

An X user shared the video>>> and posed, “Huyu ni Mbavu Destroyer mwenye alisema akipata pesa atatengenezea mokoro keja,” referencing his earlier promise that he will build his mother a house after his bout.

Amateur boxer MBAVU THE DESTROYER enjoys newfound fame pic.twitter.com/KcbGqfunHZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST