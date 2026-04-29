Murdered University lady, CONNIE GITHINJI, linked to a romantic affair with a Senator from Rift Valley - He was reportedly sponsoring her lifestyle









Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - The death of 22-year-old Murang’a University student Connie Githinji continues to cause an online buzz, with many discussing the lavish lifestyle she displayed on social media.

Despite coming from a humble background in Murang’a, Connie appeared to live life in the fast lane.

From flying to lavish vacations in and out of the country to wearing designer clothes, she seemed drawn to the finer things in life.

It is now being claimed on social media that she may have had a romantic fling with a politician, said to be a vocal Senator from the Rift Valley.

The legislator is alleged to have been sponsoring her lifestyle and would reportedly accompany her to a popular entertainment joint in the city.

The claims were shared on X by a user who alleges to have known her and reportedly encountered her in the company of the said senator.

Check out the post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST