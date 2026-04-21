Hakuna Cha Bure!! This is how some ruthless men embarrass broke slay queens in clubs (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A viral clip showing a ruthless man publicly embarrassing a slay queen who refused to dance with him despite enjoying the drinks he had bought has left netizens in stitches.

In the video>>>, the man is seen seated with the lady and her friends.

When he tries to hug her, she pushes him away, leaving him visibly disappointed.

In frustration, he attempts to walk off with the bucket of drinks he had purchased for the group.

The lady quickly calms him down, offering a hug that convinces him to stay and continue partying.

While many suspect the clip might be a skit, it has sparked debate online about the unspoken expectations in nightlife culture, where broke slay queens are often pressured to entertain men simply because they foot the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST