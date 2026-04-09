Controversial businessman JIMAL ROHO SAFI rattles Slay Queens dating Wababaz with bold Instagram post (LOOK)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - Controversial city businessman, Jimal Roho Safi, has once again set social media ablaze after dropping a cryptic message on Instagram targeting Slay Queens dating older men, popularly known as wababa.

His post read: “Deep down in your mubabaz heart, he prays not to have a child like you 🫢💔😢.”

The statement quickly went viral and sparked a flurry of reactions and a heated debate.

Some netizens supported Jimal’s boldness while others defended the lifestyle choices of women dating older, wealthy men.

Comments ranged from cheeky clapbacks to sharp criticism, proving once again that Jimal knows how to stir the pot.

Known for his unapologetic takes on love, marriage and modern relationships, Jimal has built a reputation as one of Kenya’s most controversial online personalities, and this latest post only adds fuel to the fire.





The Kenyan DAILY POST