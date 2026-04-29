A man catches his girlfriend having ‘MECHI’ and gets a message from her mother on WhatsApp after breaking up with her - Wanawake Wako Desperate Huku Nje







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A man has sparked a buzz after sharing WhatsApp messages he received from his girlfriend’s mother following their breakup.

In the messages, the mother apologizes on behalf of her daughter, saying the breakup has taken a heavy emotional toll on her.

“She is absolutely devastated by the mistake she made,” part of the messages reads.

The mother also urged the two to sit down and reconcile, adding that her daughter truly loves him.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILYY POST