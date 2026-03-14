Bluetooth connected successfully! A pretty Slay Queen captured on camera salivating on a heavily-built club bouncer (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A hilarious video circulating online shows the moment a pretty Slay Queen was caught on camera, seemingly mesmerized by a heavily-built club bouncer.

In the clip, the lady is seen staring directly at the bouncer and locking eyes with him as he stands nearby.

She appears unable to take her eyes off the well-built man, seemingly admiring his muscled physique as the moment is captured on camera.

The bouncer later notices that he has caught her attention and whispers something to her.

The lady had gone to the club to celebrate her birthday, making the unexpected interaction even more entertaining for netizens.

Watch the video>>> below

She was ready to risky it all when she saw this Club bouncer. Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/DARHC6DPce — Angie (@Beryl_angeline) March 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST