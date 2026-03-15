Uzee Imeingia! SANAIPEI TANDE’s performance in Naivasha sparks reactions! The wall remains undefeated (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan singer, Sanaipei Tande, is trending online after her performance during the hyped WRC Safari Rally Naivasha sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

In a video circulating on social media, the singer is seen performing on stage before a lively crowd.

At one point during the performance, Sanaipei attempted to whine her waist as the crowd cheered her on.

Sanaipei’s performance caught the attention of online users after the clip was shared widely on social media.

Netizens flooded the comment sections with humorous and critical reactions about her performance and appearance.

A section of online users jokingly claimed that “the wall remains undefeated,” a popular slang phrase used on social media to suggest that age eventually catches up with everyone.

Despite the criticism, Sanaipei remains one of Kenya’s most recognized singers.

She rose to fame in the early 2000s after participating in the East African Pop Idol competition and has since built a strong reputation in the entertainment industry thanks to her powerful vocals and numerous hit songs.

However, judging from the online reactions, some fans feel that age may be slowly catching up with the once-vibrant performer.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST