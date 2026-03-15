Uzee Imeingia! SANAIPEI TANDE’s performance in Naivasha sparks reactions! The wall remains undefeated (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan singer, Sanaipei
Tande, is trending online after her performance during the hyped WRC
Safari Rally Naivasha sparked mixed reactions among netizens.
In a video circulating on social media, the singer is seen
performing on stage before a lively crowd.
At one point during the performance, Sanaipei attempted to
whine her waist as the crowd cheered her on.
Sanaipei’s performance caught the attention of online users
after the clip was shared widely on social media.
Netizens flooded the comment sections with humorous and
critical reactions about her performance and appearance.
A section of online users jokingly claimed that “the
wall remains undefeated,” a popular slang phrase used on social media to
suggest that age eventually catches up with everyone.
Despite the criticism, Sanaipei remains one of Kenya’s most
recognized singers.
She rose to fame in the early 2000s after participating in
the East African Pop Idol competition and has since built a strong
reputation in the entertainment industry thanks to her powerful vocals and
numerous hit songs.
However, judging from the online reactions, some fans feel
that age may be slowly catching up with the once-vibrant performer.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Uzee Imeingia! pic.twitter.com/einfwKkB7X— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 16, 2026
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