MORARA KEBASO’s wife stands no chance - Netizens react to a juicy video of GILO, the Slay Queen he flew to Mombasa for 3 days and gifted her expensive furniture







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A video of Gilo Ntinyari, the Slay Queen who recently claimed that political activist, Morara Kebaso, flew her to the Coast for a three-day getaway, has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the trending clip, the light-skinned lady is seen confidently flaunting her curvy figure, a move that quickly caught the attention of online users.

As the video circulated online, netizens shifted their focus to Morara Kebaso’s wife, who is known for maintaining a low profile and staying away from public drama.

Many social media users compared the two women, with some controversially claiming that Kebaso’s wife “stands no chance” against the flashy Slay Queen.

Watch the video>>> below

itabidii aingie China awekee BBL na pia arudi coast apakwe mafuta ya kulighten skin buana . Ni mbaaaayaaaaa



Cheki Keki ! Dahm https://t.co/5y5mWz3GTj pic.twitter.com/5iRirvacTJ — Bro From Siaya (@_Sakko) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST